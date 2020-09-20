Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Upgraded at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SIRI. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.02.

SIRI stock opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 10.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 511,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 20.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

