SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Receives $23.00 Average PT from Analysts

SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SK Telecom in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SKM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 341,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,783. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SK Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that SK Telecom will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,126,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,855,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,168,000 after buying an additional 429,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,991,000 after acquiring an additional 745,360 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,399,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,029,000 after acquiring an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,252,000 after acquiring an additional 190,276 shares in the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

