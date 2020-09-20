Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNBR. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Sleep Number from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.71.

SNBR stock opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.82.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $284.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,034,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 43,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,081 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sleep Number by 30.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Sleep Number by 60.2% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

