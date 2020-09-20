Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $26.93 on Thursday. Smart Global has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $39.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $650.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.56 million. Smart Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smart Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Smart Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Smart Global by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Smart Global by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smart Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smart Global by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

