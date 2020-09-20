SmartCash Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. During the last week, SmartCash has traded 3% higher against the dollar. SmartCash has a market cap of $5.55 million and $204,589.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SmartCash

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinBene, Braziliex, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

