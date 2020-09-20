Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,771.14 ($23.14).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,090 ($27.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,633 ($21.34) to GBX 1,553 ($20.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,940 ($25.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,542.50 ($20.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,443,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,671. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,543.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,551.87. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of GBX 1,055.01 ($13.79) and a one year high of GBX 2,023 ($26.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.26%.

In related news, insider Virginia Bottomley purchased 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,515 ($19.80) per share, with a total value of £3,908.70 ($5,107.41).

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

