Spiking (SPIKE) Trading Down 26.1% Over Last Week

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Spiking token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. In the last seven days, Spiking has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. Spiking has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $106,037.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spiking alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00044078 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042259 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.31 or 0.04392812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009228 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00056970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00034209 BTC.

Spiking Token Profile

Spiking is a token. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.