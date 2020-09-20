Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPT. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE SPT traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,631,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,921. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average of $24.49. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $41.87.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 million.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $2,792,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $568,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,777,575 shares of company stock valued at $104,203,695.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 118.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

