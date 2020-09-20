SRCOIN Market Cap Achieves $93,407.14 (SRCOIN)

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One SRCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. SRCOIN has a total market capitalization of $93,407.14 and approximately $4.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SRCOIN has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00041594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00238146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00090478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.05 or 0.01408715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00211234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000703 BTC.

SRCOIN Profile

SRCOIN was first traded on December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info . SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SRCOIN is medium.com/@SRCOIN

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SRCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

