SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Upgraded at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of SSR Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of SSR Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.68.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $92.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.08 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 478.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,056,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,161,000 after buying an additional 3,355,180 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,823,000. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $5,690,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SSR Mining by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 690,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after acquiring an additional 489,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in SSR Mining by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 737,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after acquiring an additional 486,986 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

