Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAGKF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Stagecoach Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAGKF remained flat at $$0.52 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. Stagecoach Group has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

