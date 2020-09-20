Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAGKF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Stagecoach Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAGKF remained flat at $$0.52 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. Stagecoach Group has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

