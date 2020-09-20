Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0254 on Top Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0254 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, DEx.top, Koinex and Bithumb. Over the last week, Status has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Status has a total market cap of $88.28 million and $4.74 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00235739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00089462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.01416484 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00214115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Status Profile

Status’ launch date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Binance, OKEx, IDAX, DDEX, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, ABCC, Neraex, Bittrex, Huobi, ChaoEX, TOPBTC, DEx.top, DragonEX, OTCBTC, Poloniex, GOPAX, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Gate.io, OOOBTC, Bithumb, BigONE, Gatecoin, IDCM, Koinex, Bancor Network, IDEX, Tidex, Ovis, Radar Relay, ZB.COM, CoinTiger, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.