Stealth (XST) One Day Volume Tops $2,412.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Stealth has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $2,412.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004088 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001127 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000757 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00031706 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 36,997,011 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

