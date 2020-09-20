Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.46-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.38. Steel Dynamics also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.46-0.50 EPS.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $32.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra upgraded Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Steel Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.