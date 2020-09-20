Steem Price Reaches $0.17 (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $65.38 million and $2.37 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Poloniex, HitBTC and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,881.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.07 or 0.02068473 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.62 or 0.00713329 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00014069 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000590 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 400,256,616 coins and its circulating supply is 383,282,522 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official website is steem.com

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, RuDEX, Bithumb, GOPAX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

