Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $550.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $426.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Griffin Securities increased their price target on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $499.63.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $467.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.08, for a total transaction of $2,180,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,568,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total transaction of $6,248,279.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,983 shares of company stock valued at $39,560,726 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 81.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

