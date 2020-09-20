STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €27.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.12 ($24.85) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €27.78 ($32.69).

STM stock opened at €25.91 ($30.48) on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.09.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

