STMicroelectronics NV to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

STMicroelectronics has decreased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. STMicroelectronics has a payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

NYSE STM opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $26.06. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.34.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.