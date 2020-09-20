Stratis (STRAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $44.78 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00004117 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $44.78 million and $687,549.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005187 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000524 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000845 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00031448 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,963,961 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Crex24, Cryptomate, Poloniex, Coinrail, Bittylicious, Bittrex and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

