Streamr Reaches One Day Volume of $454,491.00 (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, Streamr has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $27.21 million and $454,491.00 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can currently be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000364 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00044079 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042273 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $475.66 or 0.04349519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009166 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00056780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00034318 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

DATA is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,943,835 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr

Streamr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.