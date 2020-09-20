Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.75 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.35.

Shares of NYSE SMLP opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 67.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $92.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 25.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 136,631 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 160.0% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. 31.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.