SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NYSE SXC opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $331.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 1,124.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 229,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 210,659 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,482,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after acquiring an additional 172,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 73,970 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

