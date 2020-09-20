Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun stock opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6,079.92 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $63.92.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,663.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $2,608,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,135,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,777,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 677,279 shares of company stock valued at $23,892,276. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.