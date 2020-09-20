Super Zero Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.24 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $31.90 million and $3.24 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 640,766,130 coins and its circulating supply is 290,633,780 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

