Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ:SGC opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $328.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $24.84.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.76. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $159.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

In other news, insider Philip Koosed sold 25,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $429,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,334,600. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

