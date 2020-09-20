SushiSwap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $217.37 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. SushiSwap has a market cap of $188.71 million and $217.37 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00014986 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043899 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042210 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $477.13 or 0.04382753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009202 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00056700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00034156 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 115,671,864 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

SushiSwap Token Trading

SushiSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

