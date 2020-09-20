SwiftCash Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SwiftCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. SwiftCash has a total market cap of $158,228.22 and approximately $55.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash (SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 161,516,719 coins and its circulating supply is 160,796,288 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc.

SwiftCash Coin Trading

SwiftCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

