Swingby Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 20th. Swingby has a total market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swingby token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Swingby Token Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,337,755 tokens. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swingby Token Trading

Swingby can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

