Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Get Swisscom alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Swisscom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.32.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Swisscom will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Swisscom (SCMWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.