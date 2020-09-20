Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.97.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director P.W. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 59,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2,614.7% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 163,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 157,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

