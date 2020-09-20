Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 169.71 ($2.22).

Several brokerages have issued reports on TW. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 154 ($2.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective (down from GBX 150 ($1.96)) on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective (up from GBX 170 ($2.22)) on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, July 27th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey stock traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 105.30 ($1.38). 27,432,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 237.70 ($3.11). The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 122.40.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.