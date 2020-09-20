Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.82.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

NYSE:TECK traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.41. 7,410,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,876,000. Teck Resources has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 94,940.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 28.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

