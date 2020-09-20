Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) to announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Teradata reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.26 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.07%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

TDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Teradata by 448.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000.

TDC traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,318,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65. Teradata has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

