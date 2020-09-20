Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TXRH. Stephens lowered Texas Roadhouse from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.06.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $62.32 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.78.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $476.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.75 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,668,944 shares in the company, valued at $226,373,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $169,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,634 shares of company stock worth $13,868,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $613,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 345,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after acquiring an additional 59,731 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 20,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

