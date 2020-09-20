TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TFFP. Roth Capital boosted their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.31 million and a PE ratio of -5.33. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $16.51.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 277,300 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,268,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

