The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on October 31st

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Saturday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

The Ensign Group has raised its dividend by 18.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $584.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.24 million. Analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,873.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $107,563.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,001.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,788 shares of company stock worth $411,982. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENSG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

