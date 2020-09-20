The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HCKT has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hackett Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.68 million, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $52.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,778,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,348,000 after acquiring an additional 37,826 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.