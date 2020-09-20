Thunder Token (TT) Market Capitalization Tops $29.01 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Upbit and Huobi Global. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $29.01 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00044123 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042301 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.11 or 0.04396656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009213 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00057001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00034148 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,659 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit, Upbit, Huobi Korea and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

