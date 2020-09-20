ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €8.00 ($9.41).

TKA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of TKA stock traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €5.59 ($6.58). The stock had a trading volume of 4,172,880 shares. ThyssenKrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.11.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

