Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

TLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.17. 407,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $213.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 717.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $135.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.94 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

