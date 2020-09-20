Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

TKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Timken from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.77. 992,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,895. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Timken has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $58.78.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $803.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.32 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Timken will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

In other news, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 78,830 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $4,390,042.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,718,932.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 7,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $378,193.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,084.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,141 shares of company stock worth $6,561,102. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 57.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

