Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of TVTY opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $672.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.54. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 154.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 57.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 359.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 21.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

