TMX Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TMX Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.33.

TMXXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

TMXXF stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.27. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.85 and a 200 day moving average of $93.00. TMX Group has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $105.91.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

