TOKPIE (TKP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $690.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. TOKPIE has a market cap of $161,232.29 and approximately $690.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One TOKPIE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including VinDAX and token.store.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000100 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002055 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001488 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 70.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009230 BTC.

TOKPIE is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,341,777 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io

TOKPIE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

