Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Toshiba Corporation provides a full range of smart digital life products and consumer electronics, designed by the best and the brightest, and backed by millions invested in R & D. The Company’s segments include Energy and Infrastructure, which includes nuclear power generation systems, thermal power, hydroelectric power, and wind power. The Electronic Devices and Components, which includes small-signal devices, power devices, optoelectronic devices, storage devices and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The Community Solutions, which includes broadcasting system, road equipment systems, water supply and sewerage systems, environmental system, elevators and light emitting diode lights. The Healthcare Systems and Services, which includes diagnostic x-ray systems and computerized tomography systems. The Lifestyle Products and Services, which includes personal computers, televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and home appliance repair services. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Toshiba from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOSYY opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00. Toshiba has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toshiba will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

