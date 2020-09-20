Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Total in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Total stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,223,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Total has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is a boost from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Total by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Total by 2.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Total by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Total by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Total by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

