Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tower Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.67.
Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.18. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.34. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,356,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after buying an additional 210,635 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,750,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,794,000 after buying an additional 437,905 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,872,000 after buying an additional 174,524 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,185,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,609,000 after buying an additional 24,041 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,900,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after buying an additional 348,566 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
