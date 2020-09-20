Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tower Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.67.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.18. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.34. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $310.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,356,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after buying an additional 210,635 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,750,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,794,000 after buying an additional 437,905 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,872,000 after buying an additional 174,524 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,185,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,609,000 after buying an additional 24,041 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,900,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after buying an additional 348,566 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

