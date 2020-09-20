TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TPIC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Friday, August 7th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.45.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $942.70 million, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.66. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 26,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $878,242.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $77,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,113 shares of company stock worth $5,005,529 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in TPI Composites by 19.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 54,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in TPI Composites by 36.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 27,172 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in TPI Composites by 20.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in TPI Composites by 110.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

