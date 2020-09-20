Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.77.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $71.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $57.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,595. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.62. Trex has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $78.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.78.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $220.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.21 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trex will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Trex by 36.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trex by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,710 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Trex in the first quarter valued at about $890,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Trex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 15.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.