Trican Well Service Ltd (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Receives $1.05 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.05.

TOLWF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.90 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from $0.65 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from $0.90 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

OTCMKTS TOLWF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.89. 250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,951. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.92.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.